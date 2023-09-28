Earthquake south of Desertas will have been felt by the population

This morning, at 2:11 am, an earthquake measuring 2.1 on the Richter Scale occurred, south of Desertas.

According to the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA), the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 km and apparently was felt by some people.

There were occasional records on social media of Madeirans who said they felt the earth shake.

The truth is that the Canarian newspaper Diário de Avisos reports that this earthquake with an epicenter between Madeira and the Canary Islands had a magnitude of 3.9 and a depth of 24 km.

“This telluric movement was particularly notable in the south of Madeira”, he adds.

From Diário Notícias

