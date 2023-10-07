SANTANA REACHED 30.4ºC THIS AFTERNOON, THE HIGHEST TEMPERATURE IN THE REGION

Photo from me at the Galo Lido this afternoon.

It’s the turn for the north coast to record a high temperature this afternoon.

By 12pm this Saturday, the Santana meteorological station had already reached a maximum temperature of 30.4º Celsius.

In both Quinta Grande and São Vicente stations, the second highest temperature was recorded, with 29.7ºC.

This is followed by the seasons of Prazeres (29.6ºC), Lombo da Terça (29.6ºC) and Santo da Serra (29.6ºC).

Remember that the Region is under orange warning, due to the heat.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...