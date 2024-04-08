The first new buses for CAM and Rodoeste have arrived in Madeira

There are 106 new vehicles that Iveco will supply to the Region. 

The first of 106 new buses that will renew the fleet of two public passenger transport companies in Madeira are already in the Region.

As DIÁRIO reported last October, Iveco established an agreement to supply 106 vehicles in the Autonomous Region of Madeira, of the Crossway and Evadys models, which will be operated by CAM (Companhia de Autocarros da Madeira, which includes SAM and buses from Caniço) and SIGA Rodoeste (Rodoeste

Following the official delivery in June last year of 236 Crossway model buses to TST – Transportes Sul do Tejo for operation on the Lot 3 lines of Carris Metropolitana, Iveco established a new contract in the national market that provides for the supply of a total of 106 units to regional operator

The vehicles in question will be provided under the public transport service concession for road passenger transport in the Autonomous Region of Madeira and are intended for fleet renewal.

Very good news for the island , but maybe worth taking a look at that the current bus timetables and routes as these may not be adequately meeting the needs of residents and tourists on the islan

An evaluation of the existing timetables and routes, followed by necessary updates and adjustments to ensure efficient and convenient public transportation services. Additionally, its worth addressing the lack of buses in certain areas, such as Caniço, especially during evening hours, to enhance accessibility and cater to the needs of the community, as mentioned in my previous post.

 

 

  1. Well the can have how many new buses they want but will not resolve or solve the problem the lack of service of them when operating in certain areas of the island . Certain areas have plenty buses and good service all year around but some rural areas the buses companies don’t put enough buses when the school finish and this will continue being a problem in theses areas independent of new buses or not. And it is also time the councils of these areas listen to the population that there is a need to have a good service of buses independent if there is school or not .

  2. The fleet refurbishemt is one step on the global strategy to be implemented up to the end of the year. There will a single plattform that will manage the ticket system, network, timetables, etc as a whole in the island. Individual companies will still exist but they will all use this single plattform which will make life for everyone easier, especially visitors as they will no longer have to look for different companies websites, buy different tickets, etc.

    Obvisously one should not expect that everyone will have a bus stop at their door step.

    1. Antonio Lamas
      I didn’t said that or even imply that everyone will have a bus stop at their door step at all . Do you need to go to optician by any chance ?

    2. True? What good news. Until now the bus timetable(s) are a real miracle for me. 4 comapnies, no online plans, no names for the busstops (at least not in our area – they just name all of them Moreno), no App to book the tickets.

  4. Bus service in Funchal on a Saturday and Sunday evening is terrible, on the evenings that you would like to go out

  5. Well what is the point have brand new buses when will be continue a complete lack of service in many areas ? This will not solve anything until they address the need to add more buses .

