The first new buses for CAM and Rodoeste have arrived in Madeira

There are 106 new vehicles that Iveco will supply to the Region.

The first of 106 new buses that will renew the fleet of two public passenger transport companies in Madeira are already in the Region.

As DIÁRIO reported last October, Iveco established an agreement to supply 106 vehicles in the Autonomous Region of Madeira, of the Crossway and Evadys models, which will be operated by CAM (Companhia de Autocarros da Madeira, which includes SAM and buses from Caniço) and SIGA Rodoeste (Rodoeste

Following the official delivery in June last year of 236 Crossway model buses to TST – Transportes Sul do Tejo for operation on the Lot 3 lines of Carris Metropolitana, Iveco established a new contract in the national market that provides for the supply of a total of 106 units to regional operator

The vehicles in question will be provided under the public transport service concession for road passenger transport in the Autonomous Region of Madeira and are intended for fleet renewal.

From Diário Notícias

Very good news for the island , but maybe worth taking a look at that the current bus timetables and routes as these may not be adequately meeting the needs of residents and tourists on the islan

An evaluation of the existing timetables and routes, followed by necessary updates and adjustments to ensure efficient and convenient public transportation services. Additionally, its worth addressing the lack of buses in certain areas, such as Caniço, especially during evening hours, to enhance accessibility and cater to the needs of the community, as mentioned in my previous post.

