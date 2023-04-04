A cruise ship and two yachts this Tuesday in the Port of Funchal

The ‘AIDAsol’ returned this morning to the port of Funchal, with 2,197 passengers and 612 crew on board, reveals APRAM – Administration of the Ports of the Autonomous Region of Madeira.

Coming from La Palma, it makes a 12-hour stopover in Madeira, leaving around 20:00 for Lisbon.

In the port of Funchal there is also the mega-yacht ‘Naia’ which arrived this morning from Philipsburg with 16 crew and the sailboat ‘Almyra II’ which arrived in Madeira yesterday from Sint Maarten. This yacht carries 1 passenger and 7 crew on board. It will stay in the port of Funchal until 06:00, Thursday, when it leaves for Gibraltar. The ‘Naia’ leaves next Friday, at 07h00, bound for Port-Vendres, in France.

From Diário Notícias

