Scenic Eclipse in Funchal

The arrival of the luxury ship “Scenic Eclipse”, this afternoon, at the Port of Funchal, for a 23-hour stopover in Madeira.

The ship came from the island of Porto Santo, where it was anchored for six hours, with 77 passengers and 180 crew on board.

The ship will spend the night in Madeira and leave tomorrow, at 3pm, heading to Tenerife, the next stop on this transatlantic cruise that began in Palma de Mallorca, with stops in Menorca, Ibiza, Cartagena, Malaga, Marbella, Seville, Portimão, Lisbon, Porto Santo, now Funchal, followed by Tenerife and Brazil.

The ship will settle in South America in the coming months.

From Jornal Madeira

