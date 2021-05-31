Bar 53, located at Rua Latino Coelho, in Funchal, was closed to the public today, after last Thursday, the Funchal City Council unanimously approved its compulsory closure.

The closure was made by the municipal inspection, Regional Authority for Economic Activities (ARAE) and the Public Security Police since this establishment has been the target of drug seizures recently.

The situation generated some apparatus in the place, attracting some onlookers in this street that has been the target of a lot of criticism.

From Diário Notícias