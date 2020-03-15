The fall in the tourism sector and the consequent cancellation of reservations is affecting several hotel groups, including the Pestana Group, which has already decided to temporarily close 12 hotels in the archipelago, namely 11 in Madeira and one in Porto Santo, information advanced by the administrator of the Group, Paulo Prada, speaking to Antena 1 Madeira.

The drop in overnight stays dictated this closure, which is not unique, because the Vila Galé Group will also progressively close several hotel units in the country, and the space in Santa Cruz may be at risk.

DiárioNotícias knows that the Pestana Group’s workers are already being informed about the measure that follows the economic and social effects caused by Covid-19 worldwide and, especially, in the flow of tourism. Apart from the 12 hotels to be provisionally closed, the Pestana Casino Park Hotel will remain open.

It should be remembered that Casino da Madeira has been closed for 14 days, starting yesterday, in what was the first measure of the largest Portuguese hotel group led by Madeiran businessman Dionísio Pestana.

