Madeira is now considered ‘low risk’ on the EU travel map

And about time…

Madeira moved to the green category, from low risk to covid-19, on the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) map, which supports travel decisions in the European Union (EU), with the continent and the Azores in orange.

The green category is the best in the epidemiological situation of the ECDC map, which combines the notification rates of covid-19 cases in the last 14 days, the number of tests performed and the total positives, which are updated weekly, on Thursday.

In today’s update, the Madeira archipelago registers an improvement, as it is now considered to be of low risk, which refers to territories with less than 50 new cases and a positivity rate of less than 4%, or less than 75 cases, but with positivity rate of less than 1%.

From Diário Notícias

