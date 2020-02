We finally made it to Madeira. This is such a paradise and we truly love spending time here. Funchal is a great city with so much to do. And what is most amazing about Madeira is that the weather is good all year round. It never gets cold and it rarely rains. Madeira truly is Europe’s BEST island. At least, if you ask us!

I bumped into them by chance last week, and they have spent two amazing weeks in Madeira, below is the first of their videos. Please subscribe and follow them on Instagram.