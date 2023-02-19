Digital Nomads Conference in Ponta do Sol

On Tuesday February 14 Ponta do Sol welcomed around 180 visitors for a conference promoting Digital Nomadism in Macaronesia.

The event, organised by Startup Madeira, features talks on education, remote work, co-living and co-working venues, content creation and more. It is a product of the government-backed initiative which aims to attract digital nomads to Madeira and Porto Santo.

Representatives from the Government of the Canaries, Azores and Cabo Verde will also be present.

Thriving Digital Nomad Community in Madeira.

Madeira has become a well-known digital nomad destination since the founding of Digital Nomads Madeira. Communities of remote workers are thriving in Ponta do Sol, Funchal and Machico. Its founder, Gonçalo Hall, is confident that the initiative will continue to be a success in the coming years.

Hall states how the government-backed project has a positive impact on businesses by creating a consistent influx of trade all year round, rather than just in the peak holiday seasons.

It is estimated that over 10,000 nomads have visited the island since the initiative started. There are currently around 200 nomads living in Ponta do Sol and the surrounding areas of Calheta and Ribeira Brava. The main co-working hub is situated at John dos Passos Cultural Centre where there is a dedicated coworking space.

A range of activities are organised in partnership with local businesses and partners, such as Purple Fridays; the well-known DJ night hosted by Estalagem Hotel and a conference on the future of digital working.

Digital Nomads Madeira is working to host more events in the future as well as expand its community to Porto Santo and other villages in Madeira .

By Gemma Spall.

