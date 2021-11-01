HORÁRIOS DO FUNCHAL TRANSFORMS AN OLD VEHICLE INTO A NEW MOBILE SALES POINT

The regional secretary for the Economy, Rui Barreto, travels this Tuesday, November 2, at 10 am, to Avenida do Mar and Madeira Communities, near the mouth of Ribeira de São João, where he marks the opening of a post. of mobile sales of the company Horários do Funchal.

In addition to the regional secretary for the Economy, the Mayor of Funchal, Pedro Calado, as well as the councilor responsible for transit and urban mobility, Bruno Pereira, should also be present at this ceremony.

“The new post, which will operate from Monday to Friday, is the use of an old Horários do Funchal vehicle, duly adapted to provide the greatest comfort and functionality, both for customers and employees who will work there”, explains the guardianship in a statement.

From Jornal Madeira

