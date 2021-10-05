Porto Santo hosts Columbus Festival on Thursday

The Columbus Festival, an initiative organized by the Regional Secretary for Tourism and Culture, takes place from Thursday to Sunday in Porto Santo. The event evokes the passage and experience of Christopher Columbus through the golden island before sailing towards the discovery of the American Continent.

One of the novelties this year is the return of the disembarkation of Christopher Columbus, which, last year, did not take place due to the restriction measures to combat the covid-19 pandemic. The recreation is scheduled for Thursday, October 7th, between 7:30 pm and 8:45 pm, at Cais do Porto Santo (beach).

On the way back there is also the procession of children and adults through the streets of the village, which takes place, on October 9th, at 7 pm, leaving the Cultural and Congress Center of Porto Santo.

The festival also includes a handicraft market, thematic exhibitions, street foods, circus arts, educational activities, cocktail festival, concerts, fire thrower among others.

For four days, Porto Santo will return to the past, with visitors wearing period costumes.

It should be remembered that, last year, the balance of the festival was positive despite the fact that it was carried out under strict measures due to the covid-19 pandemic.

From Diário Notícias

