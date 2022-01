On this second day of the New Year, the Region reported, according to the Regional Directorate of Health, 1,034 new infections by SARS-CoV-2, totaling 5,551 active cases.

There are still 304 recovered. On the other hand, another victim of the disease died, an 83-year-old woman, making up 135 of the deaths already registered in Madeira since the pandemic.

56 are hospitalized at Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital (52 in Polyvalent Units and four in the Intensive Care Unit dedicated to covid-19).

