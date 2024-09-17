PSD-Madeira “denies the existence of any illicit financing in its favor”

The most worrying part of this statement is that the PSD still think they have a good name.

The PSD-Madeira came out this Tuesday, through a statement, denying the existence of “any illicit financing in its favor, by the Dupla DP Company or any other companies, namely within the scope of the campaigns carried out by the Party in the Region, as was made public, throughout today, in the different media outlets”. In question, the PJ’s Operation ‘Ab Initio’ that resulted in eight arrests in Madeira.

The party guarantees that “the commercial relations between PSD/Madeira and the aforementioned company, the target of the investigation carried out, are reflected in invoices and receipts, the payment of which is known to the Party at a national level, as well as to the Party’s auditors and the Auditors of the Constitutional Court”.

It ends by “reiterating its total openness to collaborate with the authorities in clarifying and searching for the truth, in the good name and image of the Party and its Members. The PSD/Madeira rejects, however, any attacks on its good name and hopes that, at the end of this process, the truth of the facts will be restored, as well as those responsible for this investigation will be identified”.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...