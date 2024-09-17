Attorney General’s Office confirms investigation into 25 tenders worth more than one million euros

Lisbon PGD speaks of suspicions of simulated procedures to inflate costs in order to “pay off debts of a political party resulting from an electoral campaign”

The Lisbon District Attorney General’s Office has just revealed that “at least 25 competitive procedures carried out between 2014 and 2020 are under investigation, involving, without VAT, a total amount exceeding one million euros” and that this was allegedly used to “pay off debts from a party’s electoral campaign”, without revealing which party. It also added that eight arrests were made in Madeira, thus confirming the news reported by DIÁRIO throughout this news day.

“As part of an investigation led by the Public Prosecutor’s Office of the Lisbon Regional Department of Investigation and Criminal Action (DIAP), around four dozen searches are being carried out at home and outside the home, more than a dozen in public service facilities”, informs the PGR on its official website.

He also adds that the investigations are not only taking place in various locations in the Autonomous Region of Madeira, but also in mainland Portugal.

The investigation is looking into facts that could constitute crimes of malfeasance, economic participation in business, party financing and undue receipt of benefits, says the PGDL, as the PJ had already indicated in a statement.

He explains, however, that the issue at stake is “contracts awarded by regional public entities, through their representatives, political office holders and employees, to companies controlled by a single individual, as well as other companies managed by people with whom he has friendly relations, in violation of the rules of public tenders”.

Please note that the investigation is under judicial secrecy, with the Public Prosecutor’s Office being directed at the 1st Section of the Regional DIAP of Lisbon, with delegation of powers for investigations to the Judicial Police-UNCC.

