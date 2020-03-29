This is not looking good. Can someone explain why we have just started getting figures from DGS, I don’t understand.

Directorate-General for Health said in its daily bulletin that in Madeira there are 43 positive cases of covid-19. The data are for the 24 hours of March 28, and have just been released.

It should be remembered that yesterday, at 6 pm, IASaúde announced that there were 34 infected in the Region . In other words, the data made available by the national authority represent an increase of 9 cases, compared with the regional data, which had been announced yesterday.

In the demographic characterization of the 43 confirmed cases, the DGS indicates that 23 refer to confirmed cases in Funchal, 6 in Câmara de Lobos, 5 in Ponta do Sol, 4 in Santa Cruz. The remaining cases concern counties that have 3 or less confirmed cases, so they are not included in this characterization.

In any case, IASaúde updates the Region’s figures at a press conference, at an hour yet to be announced. This communication should occur after a press conference at which Miguel Albuquerque will announce further restrictive measures for the Region , scheduled for 6 pm.

