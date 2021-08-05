The Regional Directorate of Health reports today 36 new cases of covid-19, so the region now counts 10,396 confirmed cases. These are 9 imported cases (4 from the UK, 3 from the Lisbon and Vale do Tejo region, 1 from South Africa and 1 from France) and 27 cases of local transmission.

On the other hand, there are now 39 more recovered cases to report. RAM now counts 10,085 recovered cases.

To date, the region accounts for a total of 75 deaths associated with the disease.

There are 236 active cases, of which 80 are imported cases and 156 are of local transmission.

Regarding the isolation of active cases, it should be noted that 7 people are hospitalized at Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital (7 in Polyvalent Units and 0 in the Intensive Care Unit dedicated to COVID-19) and 82 people are in isolation in a dedicated hotel unit, remaining the rest in their own accommodation.

From Jornal Madeira