  • Home
  • About Me
  • Licensed Properties
  • My Sponsors
  • Partners
  • Apps
  • Links
  • en English
    nl Dutchen Englishfi Finnishfr Frenchde Germanpl Polishpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanishsv Swedish
Advertisements
Log In Register
Lost your password?
A password will be e-mailed to you.

The Regional Directorate of Health reports today 36 new cases of covid-19, so the region now counts 10,396 confirmed cases. These are 9 imported cases (4 from the UK, 3 from the Lisbon and Vale do Tejo region, 1 from South Africa and 1 from France) and 27 cases of local transmission.

On the other hand, there are now 39 more recovered cases to report. RAM now counts 10,085 recovered cases.

To date, the region accounts for a total of 75 deaths associated with the disease.

There are 236 active cases, of which 80 are imported cases and 156 are of local transmission.

Regarding the isolation of active cases, it should be noted that 7 people are hospitalized at Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital (7 in Polyvalent Units and 0 in the Intensive Care Unit dedicated to COVID-19) and 82 people are in isolation in a dedicated hotel unit, remaining the rest in their own accommodation.

From Jornal Madeira

Previous Article‘It’s like being in Jurassic Park’ – A trail runner’s guide to Madeira
No Newer Articles
Tobi Hughes

5 Responses

  1. Richard Greaves. Reply

    Switzerland is discussing that non-vaccinated people who catch Covid-19 should pay for their own medical and hospitalization expenses.
    It seems to be orientated to improving the take up of vaccines.

    • Antonio Lamas Reply

      What a wonderful country Switzerland must be. I heard a story the other day of a man who accidentaly fell on a train line in a station in Switzerland. He was hurt but conscious and could not move. He stood there for some 8 minutes in front of dozens of people who just merely watched. Then a train came and ran over him. It seems like Switzerland is creating a model society.

  2. Dave Reply

    World news is seeing cases increase along with deaths. Its not over yet.
    With the lack of people complying with the use of masks we are likely to see the same situation here.

  3. Russell Keeley Reply

    … Dave ,, Is that just a Wild (Hopeful/Guess) prediction on your part ?? … I on the other hand think that the majority of new cases come from close family/friend chains of transmission rather than the easy to blame (non compliance) !! of wearing of masks by people who have been the favourite finger pointing culprits for a long time Yet surprisingly still haven’t caused the desired/predicted Wildfire spread persistently forecasted by many …

  4. Dave Reply

    Russel,
    Like all those who thought the vaccine was unnecessary, the prediction is now very different.

I encourage you to leave comments, I read every single one.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: