Queues at Petrol Stations before price increase

There is a greater turnout to gas stations on the eve at some fuel stations in Madeira this Sunday as an increase in demand from motorists and motorcyclists, who seek to top up their tanks before the price hike that is scheduled for midnight. Petroleum products are more expensive by 10 to 12 cents per litre.

As the DIÁRIO reported the day before yesterday, fuel prices, to be practiced in the Autonomous Region as of this Monday, are subject to increases. In gasoline 95 IO the increase reaches 12 cents and diesel increases 10 cents.

The update of fuel prices for the Autonomous Region of Madeira (RAM) follows the general trend of rising prices, already occurring on the mainland, and which is due to the price of a barrel of Brent, which serves as a reference for setting of gasoline and diesel values.

From Diário Notícias

