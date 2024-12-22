Winds reached 86 km/h at Madeira Airport this Sunday

There have been several constraints at Madeira Airport since this Saturday, mainly due to the strong wind that has been felt so far, and which even led to a yellow warning from the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere.

Since midnight, the strongest gust recorded at the Santa Catarina/Airport station was 86 km/h, and in the last hour the wind reached 63 km/h.

At the Chão do Areeiro and Pico Alto weather stations, gusts have even exceeded 100 km/h since the beginning of today.

The yellow warning due to northeast winds is in effect until 9 am tomorrow, December 23. On Monday morning, a new yellow warning comes into effect due to showers, which will sometimes be heavy and accompanied by thunderstorms.

From Jornal Madeira

