The Volunteer Firefighters of Calheta were involved, yesterday, in fighting a fire that broke out in the site of Florence, in Arco da Calheta.

According to local reports, the flames started around 5 pm and by 8 pm they were already being extinguished. The Regional Civil Protection Service’s firefighting helicopter was also in the theater of operations carrying out several water discharges, as illustrated by Bruno Wilbert’s video.

