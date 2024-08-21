Santana temporarily closes car and pedestrian access to park and levada

The Santana City Council has temporarily closed access to several locations to car and pedestrian traffic, namely the parishes of São Jorge and Ilha, as a result of the fire that has been raging in Madeira since last week.

In an announcement from the local authority, the vice-president of the council, Gabriel Rodrigues Faria, informed that “due to the fires” in the municipality it is necessary to “temporarily close, to car and pedestrian traffic”, access to Parque das Queimadas, Levada do Rei and Cascalho, in the parish of São Jorge, and Vale da Lapa, in the parish of Ilha.

From Diário Notícias

