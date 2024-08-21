Albuquerque “imagines he has the right to do whatever he wants”

Joaquim Jorge believed that “things would calm down and get on track” after publishing his latest opinion piece – in which he called Miguel Albuquerque a “little monster”. But, according to him, that did not happen.

In a new opinion article addressed to the president of the Regional Government, the founder of the Clube dos Pensadores once again classified Albuquerque’s entire behavior since the fire broke out on August 14th in Madeira as erratic.

Despite returning to Madeira, the biologist also criticizes returning to Porto Santo after a short visit to Madeira to learn about the fires first-hand.

“I honestly didn’t want to believe it. Given the terrifying and destructive scenario in Madeira, caused by the fire that has been raging since Wednesday, it would make sense to stay in Madeira, to stay informed and be able to provide in-person support to the Madeirans in everything that was happening. He has this obligation as president of the Regional Government of Madeira, and also because the Laurissilva Forest, considered a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 1999, is burning.”

According to Joaquim Jorge, this was, once again, “an erratic and incoherent attitude”. The chronology of events is recovered and criticized by the columnist of ‘Notícias ao Minuto’.

“I think that Miguel Albuquerque has a “power syndrome”. His behaviour and attitudes are highly reprehensible. He only reacts when under a lot of pressure and at the wrong time. Once in power, Miguel Albuquerque became conceited and completely forgot the purpose for which he was elected. The idea he has of himself is that of being a good person who protects the citizens of Madeira and plays an indispensable role. On the other hand, he imagines that he has the right to indulge in certain whims and to do whatever he wants, without anyone having a say. Even if he commits reprehensible acts, he thinks that it is not serious, taking into account the dedication (he thinks) with which he carries out his task”, Joaquim Jorge also writes.

Rui Calafate also censures behavior.

This is a fire that is being fought on the battlefield, but in terms of political analysis it has also caused a spark. Joaquim Jorge is not the only case and Rui Calafate, communications consultant and commentator on CNN-Portugal, also criticized Miguel Albuquerque’s behavior.

“What it seems to me is the following. At this moment, whatever the catastrophe, when a population is in danger, one expects compassion from a political leader. And from what I have seen, I have seen very little compassion,” he began by mentioning, in his comment space.

“It has nothing to do with fire-fighting strategies. When in a time of crisis we have support and there are people, in this case the mainland government, available to help, and this help is not accepted by the Regional Government of Madeira and by those who lead this fight, this is completely thoughtless. This is irresponsible”, he concluded.

From Diário Notícias