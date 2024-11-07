Two ‘queens’ visit the Port of Funchal today

Photos I took a few hours ago before the rain.

Today, two ‘queens’ of the Cunard fleet, ‘Queen Victoria’ and ‘Queen Anne’, are in the Port of Funchal. The ships, which are docked in front of the ‘Seven Seas Mariner’, are carrying a total of 9,108 people, of which 5,366 are passengers, reveals APRAM – Port Administration of the Autonomous Region of Madeira.

The three ‘giants’ began their respective cruises on the same day, 3 November, with the ‘Queens’ leaving from Southampton, and the ‘Mariner’ from Barcelona.

The ‘Queen Victoria’ was the first to arrive for a 12-hour stopover. On board, it carries 1,925 passengers and 960 crew members.

This 12-night cruise will include Southampton and Funchal, Gran Canaria, La Palma, Lanzarote and Lisbon. The return to Southampton is scheduled for 15 November.

The ship returns to the Port of Funchal on the 27th, on a cruise with practically the same itinerary.

The ‘Queen Anne’, the second ship to dock in the capital of Madeira, with 2,797 passengers and 1,220 crew on board, will remain on the island for 11 hours and will depart at 5 pm for the neighbouring Canary Islands, as part of a 14-night cruise that will include the following itineraries: Southampton, (now) Funchal, La Palma, Tenerife, Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, Cadiz, Lisbon and Southampton, where the trip will end on 17 November.

The ship returns to the Port of Funchal on December 1st, on another cruise around the Atlantic islands.

The ‘Queen Anne’ will also be one of the ships present on December 31st for New Year’s Eve in Madeira.

The ‘Seven Seas Mariner’ came from Malaga and made a 9-hour stopover at the Port of Funchal. There are 644 passengers and 459 crew members on board. The ship began this 14-night cruise in Barcelona and, in addition to Malaga and Funchal, has stops in Hamilton, Bermuda and Miami, the final destination of this Atlantic crossing.

It will be stationed at this port, operating cruises to the Caribbean and in January, it will depart on a 168-night trip that ends in Miami on June 24.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...