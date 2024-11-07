‘Engenhos do Norte’ launches two new rums

Engenhos do Norte, from Porto da Cruz, has launched two new rums on the regional and national market. This is an expansion of the Branca brand with a new range that they have named Tropical.

One of the great innovations is the use of bottles made from 100% recycled glass, a sustainable choice that reinforces Engenhos’ commitment to a more conscious and environmentally friendly economy.

The new Tropical range is made up of two distinct rums, the Natural White Rum 45.7% and the Old Rum 3 Years. The first is described as being a white rum, with an intense and natural character, which comes from a single still, number 2, which, according to the Rum Master of Engenhos do Norte, is known for producing a particularly smooth and balanced rum.

