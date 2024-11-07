Madeira Street Arts at Monte Tropical Palace

Monte Palace Madeira – Jardim Tropical as the stage for the Madeira Street Arts Festival 2024. Between the 7th and 13th of November, our Garden will be transformed into an open-air gallery, bringing to Madeira residents and visitors a series of artistic performances in tune with the natural beauty of Monte Palace Madeira.

The festival, which will take place in the municipalities of Funchal and Calheta, will feature an exclusive programme at Monte Palace Madeira. The piece “Force of Nature” – one of the most anticipated performances of the event – will be presented exclusively at our venue on 7 November, in several sessions throughout the day.

Here is the full schedule of performances at Monte Palace Madeira:

November 7 : “Force of Nature” (11:00 am – 12:00 pm, 12:30 pm – 1:30 pm, 2:30 pm – 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm) and Mr. Dyvinetz (1:30 pm – 2:30 pm)

: “Force of Nature” (11:00 am – 12:00 pm, 12:30 pm – 1:30 pm, 2:30 pm – 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm) and Mr. Dyvinetz (1:30 pm – 2:30 pm) November 11 : Minotaur (11:30am – 1:30pm) and Pickles (11:30am – 1:30pm)

: Minotaur (11:30am – 1:30pm) and Pickles (11:30am – 1:30pm) November 12th : The Embroiderer (11:30am – 1:30pm)

: The Embroiderer (11:30am – 1:30pm) November 13 : The Happy Old Man (3:00pm – 5:00pm)

All performances will take place in front of the Palácio do Jardim, providing a unique setting where art and nature meet in perfect harmony.

Like this: Like Loading...