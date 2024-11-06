6th edition of the Madeira Street Arts Festival starts today

Karkocha, Veló Como El Rayo and The Fire Ninja among the performances scheduled for this Thursday.

The Madeira Street Arts Festival returns this Thursday, November 7th, for its sixth edition. The event, which runs until Saturday, promises to liven up the streets of Funchal and Calheta, putting art on display in the open air.

Today, in the Plaza del Pueblo, there are scheduled performances by Karkocha, at 5:30 pm in the opening session, and by Veló Como El Rayo, at 6 pm. At 7 pm there will be a show by The Fire Ninja.

I believe this is taking place in Funchal Today Fridayband Saturday , Sunday will be on the seafront in Calheta. Also this year Monte Tropical Palace will take part in this event, which i will put in another post.

