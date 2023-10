Two tourists were involved yesterday in an unusual episode in Funchal’s bay.

Having arrived in the region by sea, two men left their boat off Funchal, then threw their suitcases into the water and swam naked to the coast of the Madeiran capital.

Once on land, visitors dressed again to begin their adventure through the Region.

What is certain is that what happened caught the attention of those who were there, with a member of the public recording the ridiculous moment.

Like this: Like Loading...