Two fires still active in Madeira

The fires in Calheta and Porto Moniz remain active. In the area of operations, in the Calheta fire there are 14 vehicles and 69 operational and 25 elements of the special force are already fighting the flames.

In Porto Moniz there are 22 vehicles and 55 operational. The fire in Câmara de Lobos, in the Quinta Grande area, has been extinguished.

The special force of firefighters that arrived in the region this morning is made up of 64 crew, said the regional secretary of Civil Protection, Pedro Ramos.

Until 7 pm, 66 people were treated in health centers and at Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital, most of them for smoke inhalation.

