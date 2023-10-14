PORTUGAL BEATS SLOVAKIA AND QUALIFIES FOR EURO2024

The national team beat Slovakia at Estádio do Dragão, 3-2, and guaranteed direct qualification for Euro2024.

Gonçalo Ramos (18′) opened the scoring, with Madeiran Cristiano Ronaldo scoring twice, with goals in the 29th minute, from a penalty and then in the 72nd minute.

Slovakia managed to reduced the difference twice, with goals from Hanck (69′) and Lobotka (80′).

Portugal, with seven wins in seven games in this qualifying phase, is at the top of the group, with 21 points, guaranteeing its presence in next year’s European Championship, which will be held in Germany.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...