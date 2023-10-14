Fires from FanalTobi Hughes·14th October 2023Madeira News Thanks to Szczepan Benkowski who sent these photos and videos on taken Thursday of the fires from Fanal. Thankfully this forest wasn’t hit by the fires, and would truly be a disaster if it was. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related