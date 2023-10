A forest fire that was difficult to access mobilized members of the Ribeira Brava and Câmara de Lobos corporations. In total there are around 20 to 25 operatives supported by several vehicles.

The thick smoke is already over Funchal reaching Cancela.

Reinforcement of the fire team that arrived from the mainland is expected this morning.

For now, the entry into action of the air force is also being evaluated as there are other fronts, namely in Calheta where a rekindling took place.

From Diário Notícias

