South coast and mountainous regions under yellow warning until 12:00 tomorrow due to rain

The Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA) has extended the yellow warning, due to precipitation, for the south coast and mountainous regions of Madeira, until 12:00 tomorrow.

For both areas, rain is expected, sometimes heavy, which may occasionally be accompanied by thunderstorms.

Wind is expected to blow until Tuesday morning

As for the yellow warning due to wind, it should be in force until 00:00 on the 17th.

On the south coast, it is expected to blow from the south quadrant, with gusts of up to 75 km/hour, especially in the west.

In mountainous regions, winds can reach 95 km/hour.

From Jornal Madeira

