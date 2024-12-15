Mega nativity scene returns as an attraction at the ‘Christmas Village’ in Curral das Freiras

Opening took place at dawn, after the first Birth Mass.

Following the tradition of the ‘Christmas Village’ of Curral das Freiras at the start of the Birth Masses in the local parish, this Sunday is also marked by the opening of the mega nativity scene installed in the car park of the Civic Centre of the interior parish of Câmara de Lobos.

The opening was once again lively and well attended, taking place at dawn, right after the birth mass that began at 6:30 am, as it was a Sunday. This time will be repeated within a week, since on the remaining days – from Monday to Saturday – the traditional early morning celebration begins 1 hour earlier (5:30 am).

The opening hours of the mega nativity scene of the Refúgio da Freira Association are more varied. On most days it will be open to the public between 10 am and 8 pm. What is new this year is that the last week – from 13 to 17 January – will be reserved for visits by groups, schools and institutions and must be booked in advance.

Thus, until January 12th, the mega nativity scene will be open to visitors every day.

This morning the ‘welcome’ to the first visitors included popular music and songs from the Festival.

From Diário Notícias

