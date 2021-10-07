End of curfew and reopening of clubs from the middle of this month

The president of the Regional Government has just announced that within a week, next Thursday, the new measures to relieve the restrictions still in force in the region will be announced, in the context of the covid-19 pandemic.

Among the probable measures will be the end of the mandatory curfew and the reopening of night entertainment spaces, namely the discos.

The statements were made on the sidelines of the opening of the 8th Annual Meeting of the Madeira Chemistry Center, taking place at Colégio dos Jesuitas.

