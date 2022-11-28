Against Uruguay win, win!

On this late Monday afternoon, all roads will lead to the ‘Fun Zone’, in the Municipal Garden, where the attention of the 2022 World Cup will be focused.

In conversation with DIÁRIO, many supporters present are confident in a Portuguese victory, even expecting more difficulties in this confrontation with the South Americans, compared to Ghana.

Against Uruguay, the watchword is to win. If you add the three points today, Portugal will already guarantee passage to the round of 16 of the World Cup.

From 7 pm onwards, the match played at the Lusail Stadium, in Qatar, will be broadcast on the giant screen set up on site, which serves as a ‘mini-stadium’ to follow all the emotions of this competition.

An initiative by DIÁRIO and Funchal City Council, in partnership with Empresa de Cervejas da Madeira.

In the enclosure there is also room for animation, again in charge is DJ Sil, who is already ‘pulling’ the fans present, with songs calling out for Portugal and for the Madeiran Cristiano Ronaldo, always applauded by the Madeiran public.

At a time when the Municipal Garden is already experiencing a new flood, like the opening game, last Friday, there is also great movement around the food and drink stalls on the site.

During matches for the Portuguese national team, they even add ‘annexed’ counters, to better respond to the crowd present.

Young people fresh out of school, employees who have finished work and families with members of different ages, many dressed in Portuguese colors, give color and movement to the ‘Fun Zone’, in support of the national team.

