CHIP SAYS CR7 DIDN’T SCORE AGAINST URUGUAY AND FIFA CONFIRMS

Technology implemented in the ball dispels doubts, concluding that the goal that marked the kick-off for Portugal’s victory belongs to Bruno Fernandes and not to Cristiano Ronaldo from Madeira.

“In the game between Portugal and Uruguay, using the ‘Connected Ball Technology’ installed on the official Adidas game ball, the Al Rihla, we were able to demonstrate, definitively, that there was no contact on the ball by Cristiano Ronaldo for the opening goal of the game. “, reports a statement quoted today by the Daily Mail.

However, FIFA has also confirmed that the opening goal was scored by Bruno Fernandes.

