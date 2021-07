The rescue helicopter has been launched to help with the search for the missing trail runner, who is believed to be a Polish citizen. The runner is missing from yesterday in the Calheta – Porto Moniz area.

Mountain rescue and relief teams from Calheta’s Volunteer Firefighters, Forest Police patrols and a PSP Search and Rescue Team are also participating in this operation, in the mountains of Calheta. The alert was given by the family, who had not heard from him since last night.

From Jornal Madeira