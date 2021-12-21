Wind blew close to 150 km/h at Areeiro and above 100 km/h at the Airport

Before the significant calming of the wind intensity, as predicted, at dawn this Tuesday the wind came to blow close to 150 km/h in the mountainous regions of the island of Madeira and above 100 km/h, along the coastline, according to the records of the IPMA automatic meteorological stations (equipped with an anemometer) in Madeira.

Chão do Areeiro recorded the strongest gust again. This time it reached a speed of red warning, reaching 145 km/h (02:20), followed by Lombo da Terça/Achadas da Cruz (123 km/h/orange), and Pico Alto (107 km/h/yellow) . Wind that blew also quite strong along the coast, namely in the extreme east of Madeira. It reached 103 km/h at Caniçal, at 101 km/h at Santa Cruz/Airport; at 98 km/h in Lugar de Baixo/Ponta do Sol; and at 92 km/h at Ponta do Pargo (all orange warning records). In ‘yellow’ the maximum gusts recorded at Ponta de São Jorge, 80 km/h, and at Porto Moniz and Porto Santo, 75 km/h.

From Diário Notícias

