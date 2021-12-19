Lobo Marinho canceled trips this Monday

The ship Lobo Marinho canceled its connecting voyages between Madeira and Porto Santo, scheduled for this Monday, 20 December. At issue is the forecast of bad weather at sea that “makes it impossible for the ship to dock at the port of Porto Santo and jeopardize the safety of the ship and its passengers”.

The Porto Santo Line ship was supposed to leave Madeira towards Porto Santo at 8 am and return at 6 pm. With tomorrow’s cancellations, the next calls only take place on Wednesday, as the Lobo Marinho does not travel on Tuesdays.

The most recent warning from the Captaincy of the Port of Funchal reports a warning of bad weather at sea, at least until 6 am this Monday.

However, this is a warning that has been extended with the updates of forecasts by the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere. IPMA has placed the Region under a yellow high wind warning until 3 am on December 21st (Tuesday).

