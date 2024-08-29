Air Force transported newborn from Madeira to the mainland

An Air Force plane transported a newborn baby from Madeira to the mainland early yesterday morning.

According to the Air Force, the baby required urgent hospital care that was unavailable in Madeira, which forced his transfer to the mainland.

The mission was carried out by a Falcon 50 aircraft from Squadron 504-‘Lynxes’, which was activated at 4am, ensuring the safe and urgent transport of the baby.

On board the Air Force aircraft was a medical team from the Aeromedical Evacuation Unit, consisting of a doctor and a military nurse, ready to ensure that the baby received all the necessary medical assistance during the journey.

