City Council will reduce water flow in Canhas at night

The Ponta do Sol Municipal Council announced today that it will reduce the flow rate in the Canhas network overnight, due to the insufficient flow distributed by ARM to the municipality.

According to a post on the official Facebook page, the municipality intends with this measure to promote the storage of water in reservoirs “in order to enable the supply of drinking water in the most affected areas during the day”.

“Due to the high flow delivered by ARM to Ponta do Sol being insufficient for the consumption currently being seen in the municipality, and which is causing a lack of water in some higher areas of the Municipality, it will be necessary to reduce the flow in the Canhas network from 10 pm today until 7 am tomorrow, August 29th”, justifies the Municipality.

The reduction in flow could even cause a lack of water in different areas of the parish, warns the City Council.

In conclusion, the local authority, led by Célia Pessegueiro, appeals to the sense of responsibility of the citizens “to reduce consumption, using drinking water only for essential purposes”.

From Jornal Madeira

