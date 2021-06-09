Thanks to Andrew for sending me this information, just unbelievable the way this all works….

Hi Tobi

I thought you might want to share these bizarre new travel recommendations from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for US travelers. For some reason they have separated “Madeira Islands” and the Azores from mainland Portugal in their risk assessment. They classified Madeira as “Level 4 – Very High” risk, Portugal in general as “Level 3 – High” risk, and the Azores as “Unknown” risk.

Clearly their classification of Madeira as a Level 4 location is incorrect. As the CNN article says, “The CDC recommends avoiding travel to countries at level 4, the highest threat level, which have more than 500 cases per 100,000 residents in the last 28 days. Level 4 countries include nations such as Brazil, India and Iraq.”

Below is the link to the CNN article followed by the link to the June 7th update on the CDC website, which shows the list of countries by risk category.

CNN : CDC issues new travel advice for more than 120 countries.

http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/cnn_ topstories/~3/iQ_v5_Q_2VY/ index.html