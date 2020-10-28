Do you have experience in writing content and getting it published?

Do you want to be part of an international team based in Madeira? We’re looking for you!

We are currently looking for a professional Content Creator to join our dynamic team on Madeira island. This is an excellent opportunity for you to work with a growing company, with offices around the world (Austria, Slovakia, United States and Portugal).

JOIN OUR AMAZING TEAM IN MADEIRA

Job Description

Search for adequate media outlets and review press and media queries

Brainstorm article ideas, case studies, and other content

Write for our blog (see https://www.connecting-software.com/blog) and external blogs

Create sales materials, such as brochures, newsletters, and presentations

Interview our partners and clients

Required Skills

Excellent English language skills – C2 Level required

Proven ability to write a copy for the web and experience with SEO

Proven experience (5+ years) in journalism or content creation

Experience as a journalist and/or public relations in the tech area is highly welcomed

Knowledge about IT and software in general is a plus

Soft skills

Excellent communication skills

Passion for writing and technology

Organizational and time-management skills

Attention to detail

Has fun accomplishing great things

Employee Benefits

Be a part of an international team in a dynamic, growing company

Work on global marketing campaigns

Salary based on your skills and output

Friendly, relaxed working environment

Location

Câmara de Lobos, Madeira Island, Portugal

If you are an excellent communicator who can work within an international team environment, please apply by sending your English CV to

office@connecting-software.com