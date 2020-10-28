Do you have experience in writing content and getting it published?
Do you want to be part of an international team based in Madeira? We’re looking for you!
We are currently looking for a professional Content Creator to join our dynamic team on Madeira island. This is an excellent opportunity for you to work with a growing company, with offices around the world (Austria, Slovakia, United States and Portugal).
JOIN OUR AMAZING TEAM IN MADEIRA
Job Description
- Search for adequate media outlets and review press and media queries
- Brainstorm article ideas, case studies, and other content
- Write for our blog (see https://www.connecting-software.com/blog) and external blogs
- Create sales materials, such as brochures, newsletters, and presentations
- Interview our partners and clients
Required Skills
- Excellent English language skills – C2 Level required
- Proven ability to write a copy for the web and experience with SEO
- Proven experience (5+ years) in journalism or content creation
- Experience as a journalist and/or public relations in the tech area is highly welcomed
- Knowledge about IT and software in general is a plus
Soft skills
- Excellent communication skills
- Passion for writing and technology
- Organizational and time-management skills
- Attention to detail
- Has fun accomplishing great things
Employee Benefits
- Be a part of an international team in a dynamic, growing company
- Work on global marketing campaigns
- Salary based on your skills and output
- Friendly, relaxed working environment
Location
Câmara de Lobos, Madeira Island, Portugal
If you are an excellent communicator who can work within an international team environment, please apply by sending your English CV to
office@connecting-software.com