Today there are 9 new positive cases to report.

These are 7 imported cases (1 from the United Kingdom, 1 from Germany, 1 from Poland, 1 from Italy; 1 from Finland, 1 from Australia and 1 from the northern region of mainland Portugal) and 2 cases of local transmission.

The IASAÚDE report released a few moments ago also states that there are 19 new situations that are being studied today by health authorities, 9 from the airport screening operation and 10 related to positive case contacts. Epidemiological investigations are ongoing.