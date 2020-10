The rescue operation took some time and straps and ropes were used to free the animal.

The Calheta Volunteer Firefighters, in partnership with the Calheta City Council and the Forestry Police, rescued and rescued a cow that fell on a grid on the road to Fonte do Bispo, Paul da Serra.

The animal had its legs caught in the railing of the road, not being able to free itself by its own means. A local authority vehicle was used as a crane.