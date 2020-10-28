Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, captain of the Portuguese national team, modified the publication made today on the social network Instagram, having removed the phrase “PCR is bullshit”, in reference to the test to detect the presence of the new coronavirus.

A day after having a positive result again, the Juventus striker criticized the PCR test on the official account of that social network, a publication that remained online for about 90 minutes, and was later withdrawn.

Ronaldo kept the photograph, in which he appears smiling, sitting on a sofa, as well as the phrase: “Feeling good and healthy. Juventus strength ”.

On Tuesday, Ronaldo again had a test with a positive result, which leaves the 35-year-old out of today’s Juventus encounter with Lionel Messi’s FC Barcelona of the second round of the Champions League, situation already confirmed by the Italian club, which did not call the Portuguese.

The first positive test came on October 13, when Ronaldo was at the service of the Portuguese team. The striker also traveled to Turin and has remained in isolation, having missed the meeting of the ‘quinas’ team with Sweden (3-0), for the League of Nations.

For Juventus, Ronaldo was absent in the draws (1-1) with Crotone and Verona, for Serie A, and in the duel with Dynamo Kiev (2-0), for the Champions League.

In addition to missing the meeting with FC Barcelona and the reunion of Messi, the Portuguese international should also be left out of Juventus’ visit to the Spezia field, for the championship.

The covid-19 pandemic has already claimed more than 1.1 million deaths and more than 44 million cases of infection worldwide, according to a report made by the French agency AFP.

