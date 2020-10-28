The Madeiran star resorted to social networks this Wednesday to report his health status after having tested positive for the second time, however, in the same publication he criticized the process of testing the covid-19.

“Feeling good and healthy. Juve Force ”, wrote Cristiano Ronaldo in the photo caption. However, seconds later a comment from the Portuguese international appeared in the same publication, criticizing the tests. “PCR sucks,” he said.

It is recalled that the ‘star’ is in Turin fulfilling isolation, after having tested positive for the second time this Tuesday.