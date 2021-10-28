CASA DO POVO DA CALHETA PROMOTES A COURSE ON FLORAL ART

Scheduled to start in November, the institution in the west zone will provide, subject to a total of 30 hours, training in floral art.

And registration has already opened for those interested.

This training, we emphasize again, starts in November and will last for 30 hours, divided into 8 sessions (Fridays), during daytime.

Those interested in carrying out this training should go to the headquarters of our Casa do Povo, contact via telephone 291 822 300 or via email geral@casadopovocalheta.com .

Entries are limited and subject to selection.

From Jornal Madeira

