NEW YORK-FUNCHAL LINK REGISTERS STRONG DEMAND

The operation starts on November 29, leaving Madeira, but the trip departing from the USA has already registered strong demand. So far, 50% are already guaranteed on the debut.

The Region debuts on November 29 a direct flight to New York, an air connection guaranteed by SATA Azores Airlines, in an Airbus A321 Long Range with capacity for 190 passengers.

To JM, Luís Nunes, Co-Owner & CEO of InovTravel, the company responsible for the operation, added that the air connection is assured until the end of March, but the idea is that it be extended until May, by negotiating slots with JFK Airport .

Luís Nunes believes that this is a unique opportunity for locals to take advantage, before or at Christmas, to shop and enjoy New York, being able to benefit from seven-night campaigns, starting at 1,399 euros, which include stays at one of the Group’s Pestana hotels in Manhattan.

From Jornal Madeira

