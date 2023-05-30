Porto Santo Nomad Fest 2023

For the third year running, nearly fifty digital nomads travel to Porto Santo

Porto Santo will host, at Vila Baleira, for one week, about 50 digital nomads for the third edition of the ‘Porto Santo Nomad Fest’, an event of 7 days of remote work and many activities that make the ‘golden island’ known in the best way. The ‘Porto Santo Nomad Fest’, incorporated in the government project ‘Digital Nomads Madeira Islands’, once again brings to the island remote professionals from various areas who contribute to help boost the local economy, especially in the lower season of tourism.

For those who want to work from Porto Santo, the island offers a free co-work that serves as a meeting point to work and socialise, this being another point in favour for digital workers to settle on the island. Porto Santo has a small community of long-term digital nomads already established and with regular activities, managed by Bia Dias, the community leader from Porto Santo. In addition, Porto Santo has a new co-living/co-working facility called Dune Coliving that offers a complete experience for remote workers and digital nomads, from community access, infrastructure and activities.

This event is the result of a partnership between several organisations, including the hotel ‘Vila Baleira’, with the support of the project ‘Digital Nomads Madeira Islands’, the company ‘NomadX’ and the non-profit association ‘Madeira Friends’. The main objective remains to showcase the potential of Porto Santo Island as a perfect hub for working and living. The golden island has a lot to offer, and throughout this week, besides conferences, knowledge and experience sharing, masterminds, workshops and networking, there will also be activities such as diving, jeeps, mountain biking, paddle tennis, yoga, fitness and much more.

In the spirit of sharing and integration with locals, the nomadic community will take the opportunity to pay a visit to the school, Escola Básica e Secundária com Pré-Escolar e Creche Professor Dr. Francisco de Freitas Branco and will present real testimonies of remote workers, in order to show how remote jobs work and what they are, as well as the potentiality of a career in the digital area in the future.

“This type of initiatives are not new in Madeira and since we are here, we couldn’t miss this opportunity”, explains Luís Calado. The participants are high school and 9th grade students and the age range is between 15 and 18 years old.

Like this: Like Loading...